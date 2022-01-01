To the editor:
Christmas 2021 is in the past. But why does it have to stop? The thinking of others! Whether it's giving gifts, a phone call, visit, lunch, or a note, why can't we show the love God has shone on us every day to others? It's back to a choice. There are people every day who we can show kindness. Try it for a week. Ask God to show you every day and He will. If you don't know Him. You can say, "God I want to know you," and He will reveal Himself. I am human and I am not pleasant always. But I can try. Whether someone cut me off driving, jumped the checkout line, or was just rude. I have a choice on how to react. No choice is still a choice.
Louis Thibodeaux
High Point
