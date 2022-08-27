The U.S. faces several crises as it struggles with a deeply divided society, while climate change threatens to engulf us in disaster. Presently, the political landscape cannot handle the multitude of issues we face. Government cannot solve problems such as global warming or wealth inequality, nor is it capable of addressing the inherent racism within the government.
Resetting the system is the solution. Jasmine Sherman intends to do just that. Their candidacy for president has led to the creation of a third party, the Unicorn Party, the development of their platform, and weekly direct action meetings. The main tenets of their platform are universal health care, education for all, and guaranteed housing. A reparations policy has also been developed, and Land Back is being explored.
In addition to growing their base, Jasmine Sherman and her party, Unicorn Party, are scouting for candidates for all levels of government. This month, Jasmine will appear on several podcasts and participate in several presidential debates.
As much as I agree with Jasmine's policies, I respect her principles more. Jasmine cannot stand human suffering and will go to any lengths to help a fellow human being. I have seen them provide mutual aid tirelessly with Greater Charlotte Rise. Jasmine Sherman has worked day and night for Charlotte's residents. We need them now in Washington, D.C.
Editor's note: The Land Back movement advocates for a transfer of decision-making power over land to indigenous communities.
