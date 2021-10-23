To the editor:
Perhaps you have heard about the Chinese quest to be “a fully vaccinated country.” According to the LA Times, the police in China’s Hunan Province, “acting in response to President Xi Jinping’s call for the vaccination of 80% of the country’s population by the end of October,” literally bound a man’s hand and feet and then jabbed him with the COVID-19 vaccine.
While many Americans imagine that what goes on in communist China could never happen here, the vax mandates spread almost as quickly as the virus itself. Recently noting his thinning patience “with nearly 80 million” unvaccinated Americans, our own president waxed eloquent in declaring that the vaccination “is not about freedom of choice” but “about protecting yourself and those around you.”
If Biden’s concern for the safety of Americans was anything other than executive virtue-signaling he would at least recognize the approximately 120 million Americans who now possess a superior natural immunity gained via the virus itself. Overlooking those who possess said natural immunity in a nation-sweeping vaccine mandate seems ethically and politically suspicious at best.
Now back to China. Are we really any better than the Chinese? While American policemen may not be holding people down and jabbing them, forced compliance by any other name is still, well, forced compliance.
Demanding compliance at the expense of the most basic of human rights is still wrong. The right to work, the right to eat, and the right to provide for one’s family are all basic to our existence in the modern world. Thus, no vax, then no job – no job, then no money – no money, then no way to buy the necessities of life. Penalties for companies with unvaccinated employees, fines and fees imposed on said workers by those same penalty-paying companies, and the elimination of unemployment benefits for the non-compliant are all means to the same end, coercion. Hence, China has nothing on us.
This is the United States of America. You can debate the issue, use every means at your disposal to persuade its constituents, or even sway the weaker minded with scare tactics, but putting an economic gun to their heads and demanding they take the jab is both unethical and un-American.
Tony Watts
Thomasville
