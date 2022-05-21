To the editor:
My husband and I have taken flowers to Floral Garden Park cemetery for his mother's gravesite on Mother's Day for years. Last year we took a lovely live plant. When we went back to retrieve the plant, it was gone, apparently stolen. This year we decided to take some attractive but artificial flowers, and they were also taken. There were several sites that still had flowers, so it wasn't because ours needed to removed. We have decided not to take flowers to the gravesite in the future. I just hope the flower thieves quit taking what's not theirs.
Aurelia and Michael Hepler
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.