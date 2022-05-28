To the editor:
Thank you to all the voters who supported Tim Andrew and Crissy Pratt in the recent primary elections for the Guilford County Board of Education. The New Vision New Direction – GCS team of school board candidates are looking forward to the general election in November. Working together with the voters of Guilford County we can turn our public schools to a focus on academics in education with the goal of preparing our young people to be productive fellow citizens in our community. Here’s to facilitating personal growth for every student of Guilford County while providing them with opportunities to find their place in our world today.
Lynn Andrew, campaign coordinator
New Vision New Direction - GCS
