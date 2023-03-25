Celebrate women every day all the time
To the editor:
It is amazing to me that there is just one month to celebrate the works, lives, and major historical accomplishments of the females of the world. Where in the world would any of us be without our mothers and grandmothers? My grandmother was the strongest woman I ever knew, and she was tiny. She may have weighed 100 pounds, but she could cook, clean, farm and discipline like no other. Women are the majority population across most of the world, but because men make the rules, women have fought and struggled through history for just a tiny bit of equality. Now the populations are declining due to low birth rates. Men make rules that control women’s bodies, their employment, and their rights to have any say with government. In spite of all the out-of date laws and drastic measures to control women, we still prevail. We have a woman vice president, just a heartbeat from the most powerful job on earth. We have women doctors and scientists who work daily to better the lives of all people. We have mayors, senators, and politicians at every level who are fighting to keep our country safe. Young girls across the world are leading the efforts on climate change, gun controls and safer environments. In spite of all the battles and struggles, every woman is considered second-class. Yes, there are some women who have broken the glass ceiling and hold places of leadership, but we still battle for every job. The right to life is a dangerous and ongoing war across the world against all future women. Last year more women died during childbirth or in the process than ever before. It is time for men to stand up and realize that protection of women and their rights is the only way that we move forward as a society.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
A mentor for troubled youth
To the editor:
I’d like to acknowledge a hard-working, positive mentor, motivational speaker, trainer and God-fearing man by the name of Greg Commander. Mr. Commander, a local resident of our beloved town, and his staff with the local nonprofit group Commander Peace Academy have opened a boxing club to help transition many of our troubled youth to become strong-minded, positive young individuals, plus have a better chance in life from channeling their anger in a different approach without being triggered into a violent lifestyle.
Mr. Commander has dedicated his time to helping the youth of our community. The boxing club is at 1916 English Road, High Point. I enocurage parents to allow their children and youth to participate in this program for it may create a positive impact on our young children and teens’ lives. According to an item in “On the Scene” in the March 18-19 Enterprise, all are welcome. Once again I’d like to thank Mr. Commander for taking this positive step.
Prince C. McDonald
High Point
Throw the drivers in jail
To the editor:
Regarding a recent special traffic enforcement operation by the High Point Police Department, every law abiding citizen in the city should be afraid. Not only because over 500 tickets were given in just five days for speeding, driving with revoked licenses and lack of insurance, but because every single one of those ticketed were back on the street after paying a small fine. Still speeding, still without a valid driver’s license and still without insurance. Driving offenses are serious business. People die. Small fines do nothing to encourage anyone to abide by the state’s motor vehicle laws. It is high time to impose jail sentences for such dangerous infractions.
Richard Bostick
High Point
Transgender athletes have unfair advantage
To the editor:
Recently, I read an article about a girls basketball team from a Christian school in Vermont that refused to participate in a tournament against a team with a transgender athlete. They forfeited the game and went home. The sponsor of Vermont sports, Vermont Principals’ Association, decided to ban this school from participating in every sport in future tournaments sanctioned by the organization.
I personally applaud these young females for taking a much-needed stand against this madness. When will we see some semblance of sanity and common sense return to our society? A prime example of how ridiculous having biological males competing against biological females would be the University of Connecticutt’s women’s basketball team. During one stretch, Coach Geno Auriemma’s ladies won 38 straight games, and to date the team has won an unprecedented 11 national championships. Since 2000, they have won 10 national titles. The elite of the elite female basketball players find their way to UConn.
With that said, Coach Auriemma shared that the only team to beat his ladies when they went undefeated was a group of former boys high school players who played against the females in practice. These were guys who weren’t good enough to play collegiately.
A trans female swimmer who previously competed as a male and could not win switched to the female competition and set Pennsylvania records while being named female athlete of the year. If a trans athlete wishes to compete, maybe leagues of trans identifiers should be formed.
The gender identity phobia has gone too far. It appears that the work accomplished in achieving Title IX, basically for women, is being set back beyond where they were years ago. I have granddaughters competing in sports who should not be forced to face biological males in their sporting events.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.