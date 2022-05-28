To the editor:
June 4 is National Trails Day. And the entire 2023 is designated the N.C. Year of the Trail by the General Assembly to highlight the state’s greenways and trails.
If you have ideas on how High Point can celebrate, please email them to info@highpointsouthwest.org
We have a lot to be thankful for in High Point. The new pedestrian bridge now underway in Jamestown will connect City Lake Park to the Piedmont Environmental Center. The 4.45-mile High Point Greenway now connects High Point residents from Armstrong Park to Greensboro via the county’s Bicentennial Greenway.
Recently-funded are 1.2-miles of complete streets (pedestrian/bicycle friendly) scheduled for completion in 2024-26 that will connect the High Point Greenway to downtown and the Market District. Complete streets along Blain, Qubein, Sunset, and N. Elm streets will provide safe walkability for residents to the children’s museum, Uptowne shops, farmers market, public library, hospital, Truist Point stadium and its surrounding new collection of offices, restaurants, and apartments, and on past Congdon Yards and the proposed new hotel to the transit hub (Amtrak station, local and regional bus terminals).
Another new greenway, funded in 2021 and scheduled for completion between 2024-26, is the 4-mile urban Southwest High Point Heritage Greenway through the historic industrial corridor beginning and ending at the city transit hub. The vision for southwest High Point is to create a well-landscaped, inner-city manufacturing/business park where people live and work. This greenway will connect residents to downtown plus within their communities to three public parks and 12 historic mills (many now undergoing adaptive reuse).
The Southwest Greenway and series of complete streets will be funded in part by a 2021 $19.8 million federal RAISE (Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant awarded the city in partnership with the N.C. Department of Transportation and the Southwest Renewal Foundation.
Please help us celebrate in 2023!
Dorothy Darr, executive director
Southwest Renewal Foundation of High Point
