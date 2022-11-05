To the editor:
I have been honored to serve our community since 2018 as a member of the High Point City Council! In my roll I work with elected officials from the city, county, and state to advocate for our city, city of High Point!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A few showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 2:03 am
To the editor:
I have been honored to serve our community since 2018 as a member of the High Point City Council! In my roll I work with elected officials from the city, county, and state to advocate for our city, city of High Point!
It has been my honor to have had the opportunity to work very closely with Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion. She has been an amazing advocate for High Point. As a residential interior designer, she has attended over 60 High Point Furniture Markets! She has firmly stood for High Point by supporting our catalyst project, Southwest Renewal Foundation projects, including the $19.8 million RAISE Grant we received, and being actively present in our community!
When “we,” High Point, need her support and advocacy she always shows up, speaks up, and supports our determination to be a growing, thriving, economic engine in Guilford County!
Kay Cashion listens, responds, and has helped me help High Point! Thank you so much, Kay, for being a strong supporter of High Point, and a tremendous mentor to me to put honor and service to our community above all else!
Monica Peters
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.