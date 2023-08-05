Candidates for the working class
To the editor:
The last four years have left 95% of High Pointers in dire straights — tax increases, utility rate increases, yearly fee increases. The highest cost of living in our city’s history and the greatest standing debt. And every time we get hit with another increase of one sort of another from the city, that’s less money we have available to spend in the local economy. Baseball games and $25 food hall meals? These luxuries are out of reach for the average High Point citizen — most of us are just trying to keep a roof over our heads!
Now there is just maybe a breath of fresh air with the advent of the upcoming city elections. I do not know either Gene Kinnimonth (mayor) or Glen Chavis (Ward 1) but I do know that neither is a career politician nor appears to have any desire to be. They seem to be just regular High Point citizens who are willing to step in and help guide the city back to some semblance of concern for the average, working-class citizen here. I plan to support both.
Richard Bostick
High Point
