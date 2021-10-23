To the editor:
Well, I read that Don Webb says there will not be a High Point Veterans Day Parade this year due to COVID-19 ("Organizers cancel veterans parade," Oct. 14). Sharon Smith, organizer of the High Point Holiday (Christmas) Festival Parade, states there will be a Holiday Parade due to the fact that there has been a recent easing of the COVID-19 and, of course, the event is held outside. Seems to me since each is held in the same area, what actually is the problem that the veterans parade will not be held? What will be the excuse next year? Just asking – old Army vet.
Vernon Queen
Jamestown
