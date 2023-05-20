To the editor:
After reading "Justices back law requiring more space for breeding pigs" (May 12) it seems that California's priorities are pigs and pork instead of the homeless, hunger and crime. Could this be an example of Romans 1:25?
Maybe they could pass another proposition that would make California the first porkless, pigless state. Is there such a thing as a vegan, better-than-pork pork chop?
Bill Untch
Thomasville
