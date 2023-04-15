To the editor:
When are we ever seeing phone directories again? Years ago as a Jaycee, we used to deliver phone books to residences and to businesses as a fundraiser, but no more! At 77, being a disabled Vietnam veteran, I find 411 to be a terrible source of help. I would be more than willing to pay a reasonable fee to have a current directory of local, willing residents. Is this not a possibility? Let's make this a connected community again! Now! Left in the dark!
