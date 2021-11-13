To the editor:
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently tweeted, "These are the 13 'Republicans' who handed over their voting cards to Nancy Pelosi to pass Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America via so-called infrastructure." She, and Republican Party leaders, want to punish them.
That infrastructure bill is supported by a majority of voters, even in her own party. Yes, passing legislation beneficial to the whole country may become a political benefit to Democrats and to Biden. But primarily, it's a benefit to the entire country that we're going to improve our roads, bridges, and water lines!
That's what the vote was about. And, shock, I thought voting to help the American people is what holding office is all about.
But apparently Congresswoman Greene, along with most Republicans in Congress, don't want to do anything in bipartisan fashion that might accrue to the benefit of President Biden, no matter how important for the country.
Greene's demand that all Republicans oppose approving any and all legislation even tangentially beneficial to Biden is what is communist in nature. It's exactly how the Communist Party in communist-controlled countries acts – demanding blind adherence to party dictates.
How about exercising some independent thinking and doing what's good for the country? For a change! That's what we elected you to do.
Gary Parker
Archdale
