To the editor:
The High Point branch of the NAACP is committed to educating our community and advocating policy on peaceful, non-violent protests, where there is no place for riotous behavior or injury to person or property.
N.C. House Bill 40 is aimed at criminalizing protests and stifling free speech by imposing harsh criminal penalties on our state’s already vague and problematic “riot” laws. It is being sold as a means for protecting communities, but the coded message of this excessive measure is clear: “Stay in line or pay the price.” HB 40 perpetrates the divisiveness that fuels the political environment not only statewide but nationally. The right to lawful assembly is embedded in our Constitution and should be respected by our state lawmakers.
HB 40 would increase penalties for “riot”-related bodily injury or property damage and lead to misrepresenting protests as a violent or dangerous act. Felony charges could be brought against anyone who gathers and meets the definition of “inciting a riot,“ even if no physical harm or property damage occurs. HB 40 would also require a judge rather than a magistrate to set bond for a person charged with rioting or looting, so an individual may be held up to 48 hours before seeing a judge. Only a handful of charges, including murder, is treated this way. Research shows, Black people and people of color continue to be disproportionately represented among felony convictions in North Carolina. HB 40 is racially motivated, without merit or necessity, and targets a demographic violated by proven disparity.
NOW is the time for North Carolina to step up and say “NO” to this excessive and unnecessary bill. WE ask our legislature to Stop, Look, Listen. Each community can work together to educate, elevate, and equate attitudes and behaviors that drive mutual respect and dignity of all. This is the solution. HB 40 is not. Please visit our website www.naacphighpoint.org for more information.
Elma Hairston, president
High Point branch of the NAACP
