There was a prominent saying during World War II, "Loose lips sink ships" (beware of unguarded talk), that might fit our current situation in the U.S. Although substantially greater space would be required in order to address the profusion of gaffes uttered by the man currently occupying the Oval Office, I will simply direct attention to a few of his most recent remarks that could prove costly, not only to this nation but to the entire planet.
Most of us now realize that current Russian President Vladmir Putin could easily be considered a ruthless leader who has transformed his country into a near-dictatorial state. With his invasion of Ukraine, along with the forced annexation of four Ukranian regions, we have witnessed a volatile, Hitler-like mental state put on full display.
Recently, President Biden appeared to needlessly provoke Putin with his assertion that Putin "cannot remain in power." He has followed that statement with references to Putin as a "pure thug," "murderous dictator," "war criminal," and "butcher." Although he may well be these things, the choice of words certainly would not normally be representative of someone gifted in diplomacy. The rhetoric continued with a speech at a Democratic fundraiser when he said, "I don't think there is any such thing as the ability to use a tactical weapon and not end up with Armageddon."
If we watch with any degree of discernment, we will notice that Biden does not speak with the skill of a seasoned statesman but nearly always appears to be awkward and inept when he strays from the script prepared by his handlers. He's even admitted these people have told him to remain within his prepared messages. The president is supposed to be in charge; yet, they are telling him what to say and what not to say.
