Financial accountability for the 2020 and 2022 school bonds is a major concern for taxpayers. Guilford County Schools has not started out well with the $300 million bond package voters approved in 2020. In a recent Board of Education work session, the GCS chief financial officer estimated the cost of the projects will be $470 million, even after dropping three of the promised 11 projects originally listed.
Voters expect GCS to utilize the funding in the most cost-effective and efficient manner. This money is coming out of the taxpayers' pocket.
GCS facility needs are real. Our students deserve heating and cooling units that work, no leaky roofs, pleasing aesthetics and secure buildings. Parents voted for the $1.7 billion bond package because they were told every school would be touched and these types of issues would be addressed. The explosion in the cost of the projects from the 2020 bond package means the overrun will most likely be subtracted from the $1.7 billion bond package, putting the promises made to the voters in jeopardy.
Inflation can explain part of the increase, however not a $170 million increase. Part of the overrun is due to design elements and part is due to poor project management. GCS needs strong project management to assure the $1.7 billion is utilized in the most cost-effective and efficient manner possible, making sure all schools, at a minimum, have major deferred maintenance issues addressed. The current board has not performed their fiduciary duty in providing strong checks and balances on spending. After financial policy changes June 2021, the superintendent has the highest spending authorization in North Carolina, including project change orders up to $500,000 with no reporting requirements to the board. Guilford County needs a board that will assure taxpayer dollars are not wasted and promises are kept to the voters! Vote Andrew, Pratt, Carter and Welborn for Guilford County Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.