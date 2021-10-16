Concerning city hiring practices ("City seeks to diversify workforce," Oct. 9), as a taxpayer I am uninterested in diversity or whether the city workforce reflects the racial or sexual make up of the city. My concern is that the best, most qualified people are hired for the taxpayers’ money. All city hiring should be done without regard to the race or sex of the applicant. Our “woke” city council should be free to do all the social engineering they want with their own money. When they are spending the taxpayers' money, merit should be the only criteria, not whether the applicant is of a particular group.
Tim Webb
High Point
Commented
