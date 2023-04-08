Banking system problems
To the editor:
The banking system has problems. First we must look how it got started. U.S. modeled its system in the 1800s closely like the Bank of England. During that time we had state charter banks. Each state printed its own money. The U.S. government under Andrew Jackson started a “sub treasury” similar to the Federal Reserve today. U.S. could sell securities to the banks (like bonds). Speculators or banks printed more money, which created inflation then relief. Bank wars started 1834; the government, allowing the cash (paper money) flow increase in this country, also brought
trouble.
So in history of today brings on question in this last event, when banks buy out another bank (stockholders) speculators lose out in this (so-called behind closed doors). I call them pet banks or “bank wars.”
Dan Lambeth
Archdale
