To the editor:

The banking system has problems. First we must look how it got started. The U.S. modeled its system in 1800s like the Bank of England. During that time we had state charter banks. Each state printed its own money. The U.S. government under Andrew Jackson started a "sub treasury" similar to the Federal Serve today. The U.S. could sell securities to the banks (like bonds). Speculators or banks printed more money, which created inflation, then relief. Bank wars started in 1834. The government allowing the cash (paper money) flow increase in this country also brought trouble.

