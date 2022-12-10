The banking system has problems. First we must look how it got started. The U.S. modeled its system in 1800s like the Bank of England. During that time we had state charter banks. Each state printed its own money. The U.S. government under Andrew Jackson started a "sub treasury" similar to the Federal Serve today. The U.S. could sell securities to the banks (like bonds). Speculators or banks printed more money, which created inflation, then relief. Bank wars started in 1834. The government allowing the cash (paper money) flow increase in this country also brought trouble.
So this brings on the question in this last even, when banks buy out another bank (stockholders), speculators lose in this (so-called behind closed doors). I call them pat banks or "bank wars."
Banks are lending government (bonds) bunds that are questionable to investors. That causes a run on stocks (bank stocks) and securities (bonds), which dries up the case market and lenders don't have any to lend. We must question whether the U.S. Treasury is too independent of government or its problems are created by greed (chosen few).
When the Federal Reserve got started in 191, we were in the gold standard system to back up printed money. In the 1930s the U.S. got off the system. That's when the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. got started. That's when the U.S. started to devalue the dollar. Now today we have a system in trouble. The more money the U.S. prints, the dollar is devalued by inflation. To save the money system, the government must go to a gold standard before it collapses. When any government money system or banking system fails, then the people get upset and lose interest in keeping the system of government. History always repeats itself.
