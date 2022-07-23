Bank merger made things worse
To the editor:
Truist does not have their act together. Branches don’t answer the phone or return voice mails. A lead teller told me she didn’t even know how to access voice mail at her branch.
Time waiting on the telephone to reach a person for credit card issues can be more than an hour. I was passed off to four different people on the phone, giving them the same information each time.
If you go to the bank in person, it’s not much better. They are relying on inexperienced tellers who can answer only the most basic questions.
Never was I treated so poorly when I banked at BB&T. Take your money elsewhere and find a bank that truly believes in customer service. What a bungled merger! Should I be worried about my stock shares?
Marcia Richmond
High Point
The unborn are living human beings
To the editor:
If you’ve ever watched “The Twilight Zone” then perhaps you’ve seen what has been called one of the freakiest of the series ever made. “And When the Sky Was Opened” aired in 1959 and featured three astronauts who went up in a test rocket that disappeared from radar for several hours and then reappeared. What seemed to be a simple radar malfunction, however, ended up being a cosmic mistake that would be rectified with the three of them, one by one, being erased from reality altogether.
Now let’s move from sci-fi to reality via the recent letter by a self-identified group of United Methodists who took it upon themselves to eradicate the unborn from the real world (“Support women’s well-being,” July 16). Touting their church’s views that “all human life is of sacred worth” and that said human life should be “honored,” they then argued their point in total negation of the unborn’s existence. “All human life is sacred,” said the letter, yet not one word was uttered about the children’s place in the debate, as if to erase them from reality itself.
As I noted in a previous letter (“A fetus is a child,” Jan. 9), denying the unborn’s humanity today in the face of both science and Scripture while still advocating abortion, makes one either demented or demonic because said abortion involves the death of an innocent child. With such evidence, some pro-abortion advocates find themselves hard pressed to avoid said dilemma by conveniently erasing the unborn’s existence from the moral equation altogether. How convenient!
The problem, of course, is that in doing so, they either miss the facts or intentionally deny them to justify their unscientific, unscriptural, and godless position. Either way, we’re right back to demented or demonic.
Tony Watts
High Point
Requiring photo ID to vote is not racist
To the editor:
Some complain that requiring a photo ID to vote is racist. Here are examples of similar racism:
To get food stamps, a person must provide a photo ID. To buy a plastic garbage can or obtain a free library card from High Point, a person must provide a photo ID.
To buy liquor, tobacco products, open a bank account, rent or buy a car, buy a cellphone, or board a plane, bus or train, a person must provide a photo ID. The list of places and services that require a photo ID is VERY LONG.
Need a FREE 20-inch box fan? The United Way, in multiple ads in The High Point Enterprise, states that the fans will go to those age 60 or older with photo ID or a disabled adult with proof of disability and photo ID, resident of Guilford County and photo ID and a cooling situation that presents a health and well-being threat.
So in order to get a free fan, you must present a photo ID, prove you are disabled by sharing your medical history with the United Way, prove you live in Guilford and have a cooling situation that presents a health threat.
Now I don’t really think these are racist organizations. The whole point of this letter is to demonstrate how hypocritical it is to cry racism when told someone must provide a photo ID to vote while having absolutely no problem obtaining and providing a photo ID to get free food, services and fans. Stop lying and crying racism for everything. Even a blind (visually impaired) person can see your lies have been exposed.
Ken Orms
High Point
Everyone needs to vote
To the editor:
During the Jan. 6 hearings, we’ve heard from former members of the Trump administration and Republican state officials about how Trump and his allies worked together to try to overthrow our democracy because the 2020 presidential election didn’t go their way. Now, they’re working to make sure all of our elections go their way in the future, whether we vote for them or not.
Already, Trumpers in office have changed laws in some states to weaken our freedom to vote and have threatened Republican election administrators who won’t go along with them. Now, they’re running candidates for key election administration offices, from secretary of state to county clerk. Should they win their elections this fall, these officials won’t hesitate to overturn future elections if they or their MAGA allies lose.
This completely undermines the tenets of our democracy. The only way we’re going to protect our elections is to fight back and make our voices heard.
We have to cast our ballots in the upcoming midterm elections. It’s up to us to hold election deniers accountable at the polls and elect democracy defenders up and down the ballot on Nov. 8.
Ronda Britt
High Point
Politics and lies
To the editor:
As I was reading the letters column of this past Saturday/Sunday edition of the High Point Enterprise, I thought the first letter writer was referring to the present administration in Washington (“Time for punishment,” July 16).
In a paragraph about halfway through the letter, she lets her true banner shine through. At this point, I read ahead to see who the writer is. I was not surprised to see that the letter came from a frequent writer with the same tired message about the past president and the Republican Party.
She stated, “Once there was a certain and definitive way to know the difference between the truth and a BIG lie.” I can certainly agree with the writer on this point. Since Jan. 20, 2020, I have heard many lies.
There was a man many years ago who walked the earth and stated to his followers, “Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.”
A.C. Craver
High Point
