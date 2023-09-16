Balance the budget
To the editor:
A government shutdown occurs when lawmakers don’t pass a new budget by the end of a fiscal year. We have witnessed numerous impasses, stopgap funding measures and hastily created bloated budgets being passed with little forethought or concern while borrowing from countries such as Communist China and increasing our national debt.
I am thoroughly disgusted at the rhetoric being uttered once more warning us of a potential government shutdown. It appears that we see this same crisis scenario repeated nearly every time our government faces the creation of a budget. Since 1980, there have been 10 significant lapses causing 87 days of government shutdown, 3,833,300 employee furloughs and over $7.8 billion in government costs.
The threat of funding gaps has become commonplace in our nation’s capital. It’s politics as usual, with finger-pointing and political posturing from both parties. When Congress enacts a budget, it should be balanced and it should represent the best interests of the American people. Apparently, the DC crowd believes the American taxpaying public has no desire to balance our budget and get this country back to operating in the black.
IRS Commissioner Chuck Retig testified before Congress that he believed the loss to our government in unpaid taxes — the “tax gap” between taxes owed and tax payments received — is approximately $1 trillion annually. “Don’t spend what you don’t have” is an old saying that should apply to our federal government. If the feds are losing a trillion dollars per year in uncollected taxes, they should reduce the budget appropriations and their spending accordingly until they find ways to recover lost revenue.
Currently, we are nearing $33 trillion in indebtedness. Perhaps furloughs given by those in power should begin with layoffs for the legislative, executive and judicial branches of our government. Maybe then we will begin to see some semblance of common-sense government “of the people, by the people, for the people.”
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
