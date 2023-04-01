I read with great interest the article in the March 24 Enterprise titled “Arts council touts federal funds for new idea.” I was excited to read of this opportunity being pursued by the council, for I think both the arts council and the city of High Point are well positioned to jointly make this happen.
I too applaud the efforts of the council’s new leadership having the foresight to take advantage of new funding sources and the historic efforts of the council’s past leadership. I well remember when, in the late '80s, a young lady and her husband drove straight through from Oklahoma City to interview for the council’s director position. Three years later our council won the the Governor’s Award for Contribution to the Arts and Humanities.
With that small impetus, the council has steadily grown, through impressive leadership, to the status of taking the bold move to buy the Centennial Station in order to provide greater services. It’s notable the building is now free of debt and currently subject to major improvements.
Council leadership's energy and perception have never been an issue. The difference now is the potential of greater resources. With the council’s current strong visionary management, combined with its involvement as a partner, rather than a cheerleader, the potential for High Point becoming an “arts and design mecca” can become a reality.
