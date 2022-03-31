To the editor:
Guilford County residents and GCS Families, are you paying attention?
Since 2007, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County Board of Education have been applying N.C. lottery funds to debt service (aka school bond debt). The amount of money in question totals over $87.5 million. Since 2016, over $28.5 million dollars has been applied to debt service.
Per the North Carolina Department of Instruction Manual Public School Building Capital Fund, lottery funds do not require a local dollar match and can be used for capital needs, including purchase of land and “construction” (i.e. renovations, additions, new buildings, and infrastructure to serve educational facilities). Further, Article 38A of the North Carolina General Statutes outlines how these funds are spent. Per N.C.G.S. 115C-546.1, “[t]he Fund shall be used to assist county governments in meeting their public school building capital needs.” N.C.G.S. 115C-546.2(b) outlines qualifying capital outlay needs, and states, “In the event a county finds that it does not need all or part of the funds allocated to it for capital outlay projects … the unneeded funds allocated to the county may be used to retire any indebtedness incurred by the county for public school facilities.”
So, I ask you: Why use lottery funds to satisfy debt service when there are obviously existing capital needs within the school district?
GC residents and GCS families, are you paying attention? Who is going to hold these individuals accountable for their damaging decisions?
We need accountability and transparency NOW!
Krisdena Reeser
Jamestown
