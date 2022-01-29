To the editor:
What's killing American democracy? It's you and me, and our apathy. Whether it's low turnout in elections or looking the other way on the growing authoritarianism, democracy is in danger.
Many continue to say that the election was stolen even though all the evidence told them it was not. Democracy is on the edge.
Joe Biden won and brought us a welcome feeling of relief. The economy turned upward, but vaccine opposition and the delta and omicron variant surges impacting supply lines and worker fears are holding back a more vigorous upturn.
Happily, Biden's determined efforts at a bipartisan infrastructure bill succeeded in moving us forward on a $1 trillion investment in roads, bridges, and water supply infrastructure. We'll see billions spent in North Carolina on such projects, along with the ancillary benefits of jobs and much-needed supply line improvements at our main seaport.
Hopefully, the $1.75 trillion in investments in people through access to child care, elder care, and improved health care coverage passes. This "reconciliation" bill also includes money for the fight against climate change – the consensus highest priority problem the world faces.
How good it will be to see the country moving forward! But, unless more people awaken to the growing threat to democracy, these recent achievements may be the last chances to show what democracy can do.
Gary Parker
Archdale
