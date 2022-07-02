To the editor:
The Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade on Friday. The decision takes away the constitutional right for women to have abortions.
For the highest court in the land to tell women what we can and cannot do with our bodies is disturbing.
The fight continues. While 13 conservative states activate “trigger laws” that ban abortions in their states, it deliberately puts women in a difficult situation.
Men in power struck down the right to choose. The audacity is astounding.
The court’s ruling essentially gives states the right to ban abortions.
Some states are “safe havens” for women who choose to have abortions.
In addition, companies including JP Morgan Chase & Co., Amazon, Disney, Tesla, Citigroup, Starbucks, Netflix, and MasterCard will offer U.S. employees reproductive health care benefits such as travel benefits for out-of-state abortions.
States offering safe havens and companies stepping in will help save the lives of women who could have died from botched abortions due to their desperation for help.
And to understand how sick and twisted the Supreme Court ruling is, they did not include exceptions for rape or incest.
This country is moving backward in more ways than one.
Tori Dumas
High Point
