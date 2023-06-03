The U.S. Constitution starts with "We the people," not "We the City Council." Remember when the council changed the two-year term of service that we voted for to four years to secure their positions? This power grab has led them to want more money for a job they begged for ("City council votes itself 88% raise," May 23). This opened the door to the council becoming more avaricious.
In order to avoid public scrutiny, apparently a plan was devised to have Councilman Chris Williams, who is leaving office, speak out regarding how time-consuming the job had become, thus taking the pressure off the other members. I find this dishonest! Learn how to plan your day, week, month, and year. Better still, resign from office and find something that will pay you what you want.
Earlier this year, I was told by a councilman that he needed to get paid more money if they wanted him to take phone calls. I need some clarification. You want my vote but are too important to take calls when I have a problem — not surprised!
Remember when they all campaigned, speaking about how they wanted to help High Point grow and pleaded for your vote? Growth means more responsibilities and issues that have to be addressed. But, suddenly, they need more money to do what they promised. They are just too full of themselves!
Stop with the comparison with surrounding towns and cities regarding pay. This is High Point, and we need to stop trying to be like something we aren't.
Next, council members will want a city vehicle with 88 reasons why they deserve it. Then comes Uber rides, gas cards, health plans, and retirement programs.
City council should be a no-pay, volunteer position! Put it on the ballot, and you will get some qualified takers who are more interested in people than money.
