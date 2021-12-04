After reading about Patrick Harmon’s incredible idea to use the old Leonard Street police station as a community resource center ("Put the guns down," Oct. 18 letters to the editor), we heartily encourage our city council to use part of the COVID funds for this worthy endeavor! It would be such an invaluable resource for core city residents to access health, education, food security and youth services. A police substation on-site would further enhance safety and relationships/cooperation with local residents.
Named the “Bridge,” this center will improve access and help to BRIDGE the gaps in resources so that all may have access to healthy and fulfilling lives!
This is an exciting opportunity to better outcomes for all High Point residents, and we hope that our city and community leaders will jump behind this well-thought-out idea.
It’s a win-win for all of High Point!
Candy and Bill Fenn
High Point
