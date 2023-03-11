Normally, my letters address specific topics, but today's installment will touch on a variety of items that tend to irk me – an assortment of frustrations and distastes. These will come in no particular order; so, I'll simply begin with:
1) Turn Signals – Every day I get behind the wheel, I see drivers zipping in and out of traffic or simply turning off roads in traffic failing to give turn signals. All road-worthy vehicles are equipped with turn signal levers and lights for our ease of use and for safety on the roadways. Add texting while driving to the list.
2) Trash (along our roads) – Drive down any street these days and you will see trash that has been tossed from passersby. We appear to be a nation of slobs, lacking pride in our land and consideration for other people's property.
3) Robo/Telemarketing Calls – Since I have retired, I receive a multitude of aggravating robo/telemarketing calls per day causing me to want to refrain from answering my own phone.
4) Agendas – Nearly everybody seems to be pushing certain agendas while forcing others to endure endless promotions, especially on television.
5) Wokeness – My parents reared me to accept and appreciate individuals of all races. I was to look beyond the color of skin or the quality of clothing and seek to know the heart, the inner beauty. You might correctly understand this as one of my core values, learned at home and reinforced throughout life. All of the one-sided propaganda being shown over our airwaves does nothing but create and nurture more animosities.
6) Truth and Integrity – Actually, I abhor the lack of these qualities in our daily lives. There appear to be ever-increasing numbers of people willing to compromise strong moral principles by submitting illusions and outright fabrications while seeking to deceive others.
