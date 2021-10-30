To the editor:
We the people dream of a better life for ourselves and our grandchildren. When I was 7, we were forced to segregated schools illegally, witnessed the assassination of a president, were given cubes of sugar to prevent polio, and were taught to hide under our desks for protection against nuclear attack. The world and the USA was an extremely scary place, but our ancestors kept fighting and some things changed and got better. When we saw the election of our first Black president, we celebrated as if we had reached an unbelievable goal. Sadly, after eight years of believing that our country had taken a turn for the better, we struggled through years of lies, setbacks and a painful return to all things that make America “not great.” Our grandchildren have witnessed violence and abuse from the highest office in the land! They have survived a pandemic, racial protests and now the latest attack on the actual truth and history of our country. We are watching as politicians across the land wage a war against facts and real history. We are forced to absorb the ongoing lies and attacks on our free and fair elections. What happened to the progress of more than 400 years of real struggle and painful battles? Why is America trying to take us back to a dark and ugly past? Why are too many citizens voting for leaders who tell serious lies and support only the rich and greedy? Why are we watching the media and the internet fill our days and nights with dangerous nonsense and untruths? What has become of the country who wanted a fair, equal and safe country for all? Sadly, we learn daily just how far the dream of happiness is really just a nightmare for too many. No one wants to wake up to a nightmare every single day. Please think of our grandchildren, the future of our country and support the dream of freedom and not the nightmare of division.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
