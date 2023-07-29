To the editor:

Lately, a great deal of news coverage, whether in print or over the airwaves, has been devoted to our American culture. White males appear to have been the primary target of criticism. None of us can choose our color, our sex or our place of birth; therefore, no person should be apologetic for being born black or white or brown or red or yellow or male or female. I refuse to seek forgiveness for being born a white male in the United States of America.