Lately, a great deal of news coverage, whether in print or over the airwaves, has been devoted to our American culture. White males appear to have been the primary target of criticism. None of us can choose our color, our sex or our place of birth; therefore, no person should be apologetic for being born black or white or brown or red or yellow or male or female. I refuse to seek forgiveness for being born a white male in the United States of America.
Our founding fathers, the great majority being white and of Christian, European descent, took control of this land we call America more than 200 years ago. Over that period of time, our culture, although being a mixture of nationalities and languages, could be identified by some common attributes. Those seeking to gain new lives in the "New World" were predominantly white Europeans and also predominantly Christian. Fact is, when our nation was established, Christian principles were applied to our doctrinal laws. For the most part, our language, ideas, customs, beliefs, institutions and other elements have been based on Christian principles for well over two centuries.
According to the latest estimates from the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. military has suffered around 1.2 million wartime deaths. The overwhelming majority of lives lost were white males (80% or greater in each war). So, when I hear how we have failed to do our part in the establishment and preservation of the land known as the "last bastion of freedom" in this world, I take offense to these claims.
As an original "war baby," I have lived through segregation as well as the implementation of integration. I'm currently enduring the agendas set forth in our woke era. My prayer is that America and its Constitution will survive.
