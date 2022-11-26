America the great
To the editor:
We recently celebrated Veteran’s Day in America, a time when we honor our nation’s military (both past and present) and thank them for the roles they have played in preserving our “democratic republic” or “representative democracy” form of government. “In a pure democracy, laws are made by the voting majority, leaving the rights of the minority largely unprotected.” With a democratic republic, “laws are made by representatives chosen by the people and must comply with the constitution, which protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority.”
As I see things, we have developed an undeserved image problem in this country. No other nation on earth has gone to the lengths we see in our Constitution, which was written and instituted by a bunch of white men, to ensure the protection of individual rights. How many other countries have people risking their lives to enter? If we are such a bad nation, why did 2.4 million persons attempt to enter our borders illegally over the last 12 months?
When I witness individuals living in the U.S. griping about our forefathers or our heritage, I really become irate. Certainly, we have made mistakes, but no other country on earth has offered so much to so many. If someone is dissatisfied with our form of government or the history behind it, instead of denigrating the U.S., perhaps it might be wise for that person to utilize one of our freedoms by relocating to a place more compatible with that individual’s beliefs. Nineteen countries (including Canada and United Kingdom) are considered pure democracies. There are 31 socialist countries (including China and North Korea). Countless other forms of government, from anarchy to military dictatorship to tribalism to monarchy, exist today with many more too numerous to list. Simply choose and move.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
