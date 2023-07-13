To the editor:
Our country is a melting pot of citizens. With the exception of Native Americans, all of us came from somewhere else. The difference for most Black people is we were brought here against our will. We worked and built this country under stress, struggle and terrorism. In the beginning, Americans fought, died and declared themselves free. Freedom is a strange word that has different meanings for different folks. The law of our great land says we are ALL equal. Yet, Black people have still not fully realized these freedoms. Education, housing, medical care and so many other rights have failed to protect us from racial violence and mistreatment. Our courts once said we should be treated equally, now it's a different story. Black Americans have fought in every war to free our country. Black people have worked hard, educated themselves, raised families and made major contributions to the success of this great land. Yet, on any given day, our lives are crushed to the ground by ignorance and violence. America is not the land of the free or the home of the brave for too many of us. We have leadership that is crooked, criminal, unpatriotic and determined to turn back time. Every day we wake up and wonder where our great land will harm us next. Sadly, our futures seem to be scary and doomed, but God.
