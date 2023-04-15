A couple of the athletes in the Ivy League are initiating a class-action lawsuit against the league for "unfair practices" that supposedly prohibit them from getting compensated for playing sports. Although the Ivy League competes in Division I athletics (the top division), it more closely resembles Division III (the lowest division) when it comes to athletic scholarships.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association regulates three divisions, with Division I and Division II offering $3.6 billion in athletic scholarships annually to around 180,000 athletes while Division III athletes do not receive scholarships for sports participation. In fact, only about 2% of high school athletes receive college athletics scholarships. This means that there are approximately 8,820,000 high school athletes out there each year who will not receive a scholarship to compete in intercollegiate sports.
The Ivy League offers, as does Division III, need-based scholarships as well as academic scholarships to athletes. Surely, if someone is accepted into a prestigious Ivy League institution of higher learning – Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale – he or she should fully comprehend the situation regarding student aid before deciding to attend and participate in intercollegiate sports.
Minus the eight Ivy League universities, there are 668 Division I and II schools that offer grants-in-aid for athletics.
College athletics are supposedly played by amateurs. By definition, an amateur is "a person who engages in a pursuit, especially a sport, on an unpaid rather than a professional basis." For the greater part of my 76 years of life, I believed all athletic endeavors leading up to professional sports were considered as amateur – play for no pay. I also know that a great many high school athletes would have gladly played, perhaps even paid to play, in college with no compensation whatsoever.
