To the editor:
The commission “studying” how much the city and its taxpayers should have to pay local activist groups in reparations are now asking to be paid for this “work.” To my knowledge there are no less than 10 city advisory commissions and boards staffed by roughly 75 to 80 civic-minded individuals who freely give of their time and energy to serve the city and their fellow citizens. Unless I am mistaken, not a single one of them receives any payment or stipend for their service, nor have they asked for such.
