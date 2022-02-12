To the editor:
In the mid-'60s, I was part a small group of young men who arrived on the campus of N.C. State University placed in Suite 811 of Lee Dorm. Jack Wayne Kearns was assigned to be my roommate. It quickly became apparent that I received the better deal with that placement.
Although Wayne would talk around his friends, he was a very private person who rarely spoke without purpose but always wore a smile. We had been in school for over a year when someone asked what time the local radio station came on the air. Wayne immediately responded, "4 o'clock."
I inquired how he knew that bit of information and he answered that he had been getting up and turning my radio off each morning at that time when "The Star-Spangled Banner" played. Most individuals would have been livid and griped over that time period, but Wayne chose to remain silent. He simply got up and took care of the situation.
Recently, five members of our Suite 811 Brotherhood (Larry Cagle, Steve Ferree, Charlie Hathcock, Steve Yokeley and I) visited Wayne at hospice just hours before he passed away. We represented those in our group (Sonny Ingram, Sam Newman, Tom Shearin and Hank Traynham) who couldn't join us but still shared the same feelings of shock and loss with Wayne's rapid demise.
Wayne Kearns was a special human being. When examining the character of most individuals, we can typically find detractors who gladly relate some negative opinions. In Wayne's case, however, we would be hard-pressed to locate anyone who could honestly offer any negative thoughts. He possessed integrity, wisdom, talent and grit in abundance.
Most High Point Enterprise readers probably never heard of Wayne Kearns before today. Let me assure you, this was their loss.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
