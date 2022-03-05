To the editor:
OK, OK, I know I am one of the first to complain when something doesn’t go my way, but I also will be the first to compliment when it does!
The Sunday, Feb. 27, paper I received was GREAT! In addition to the usual news we expect to see, we were treated with lots of interesting articles – Thank You, Mr. President, arts fundraiser news, Gwyn Riddick gardening tips and the wonderful column from Dick Jones on the coon dog funeral. (This touched my heart as we had a special coon dog when the kids were growing up, Beau. He was never really a hunting dog, just another kid we raised.)
But my point is this: I know having spoken with staff about missed papers, etc., that you all have had problems with the current situation as we all have shared – COVID, people not interested in working, and generally the state of the world. After reading this super edition and being thoroughly entertained and informed,I salute you!
Keep up the good work, and I know we send prayers for a better year for all concerned.
Thanks for listening.
Pam Goins
High Point
