During Teacher Appreciation Week, allow me to offer a "shout out" to teachers near and far. Our teachers serve as parents and leaders for our most valuable assets, children. As always, I am most grateful that my mother, Mrs. Christine Johnson Tyson, was my first teacher. My mother taught her children how to read before we enrolled in public schools.
Teachers are to be appreciated and celebrated. As has been stated, “If you can read this, thank a teacher.” Another cliché true to form is “Education is the profession that created all the others.” Teachers should be considered American heroes and heroines.
Having served in the field of education in our great state of North Carolina for greater than 43 years, I sincerely honor and respect the work of fellow educators. Whether we are working to develop skills or increase proficiencies, we must exceed expectations through the utilization of best practices in education. As educators, we must always continue the excellence and turn special needs into special skills. As educators, remember that again an old cliché true to form is “teaching is learning twice.” Whenever we have the opportunity, we must make every encounter with students a teachable moment, especially when modeling positive behaviors. One valuable lesson to share with classroom teachers is a highly effective practice to share classroom expectations, rather than listing rules. One last practice that will help develop vocabulary is the utilization of “door words,” since students enter and exit doors constantly they will pay more attention to “door words” rather than “wall words.”
Think June, Great Leaders. We salute you this week and always.
