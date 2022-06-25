A race-worthy solution to surging fuel costs
To the editor:
When not on the racetrack, during my childhood summers we were hopping in the car and exploring the beaches, lakes, and mountains in North Carolina. Unfortunately, for many Americans, any driving this summer also means feeling the pain at the gas pump. With inflation and the war in Ukraine, Americans across the country are feeling the squeeze each time they fill up, some paying over $5 a gallon — putting summer road trips out of reach for many.
In response, more drivers are taking a fresh look at a lower-cost option that NASCAR has been using since 2011, namely a 15% bioethanol bend, or E15. Available at more than 2,600 stations in 31 states, it saves you up to 60 cents per gallon in some parts of the country, and it’s approved for use in 96% of cars on the road — anything built since 2001. At the pump, E15 is often labeled as Unleaded88, as it offers a higher-octane standard than 87 gasoline. Better yet, the bioethanol in every gallon is made from plants grown right here in the USA, helping reduce our dependence on foreign fossil fuels.
After five decades in the racing business, I know a thing or two about fuel and engine performance. And let me tell you, E15 holds up even under the toughest and most demanding of conditions. Since 2011, Sunoco Green E15 is the official fuel of NASCAR, fueling every mile in every race. E15 has allowed these race cars to achieve peak performance on the track, while keeping engines running smooth and helping NASCAR cut carbon emissions by 20% across its three national touring series. And off the track, Americans have benefited from this cleaner-burning, low-carbon fuel — having officially driven 30 billion miles on E15 with no reported issues. It’s a win-win for cars and the climate.
Trust me and give E15 a try. Your wallet and your engine will thank you.
Richard Childress, chairman and CEO
Richard Childress Racing
