To the editor:
It has been 20 years since Officer Shelia Dianne Twyman died in the line of duty. She was a Master Police Officer III with the High Point Police Department and I had the honor of serving with her.
It was 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2001, when I received a call from Capt. Ron Stowe that Shelia Twyman had been in a serious wreck. A tractor-trailer had run a red light at the intersection of S. Centennial and E. Russell and crashed into her patrol car. She was initially taken to High Point Regional Hospital but within hours was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem in critical condition. We all knew it would be rough but hoped she would pull through.
Unfortunately, mid-afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 23, she died. I remember thinking it wasn’t supposed to end like that, not to Shelia. But it didn’t work out that way. I wrote the following words that night, “Shelia was a quiet angel who happened to be a police officer – everybody’s momma. A truly good person.”
Shelia was 47 years old and the mother of three children. She had served as an officer for 13 years and was highly respected for her hard work and dedication. She was particularly known for her compassionate and caring nature. Frequently, she said she was blessed, and that is the only word on her grave marker, “blessed.”
Her final call was from God.
She joins four other High Point police officers who died in the line of duty: James William Witcher (1913), Carey James Reaves (1925), Fred G. Claywell (1925) and Allen Jerome Morris (1928).
Blair Rankin
High Point
