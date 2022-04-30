A poor use of premium space
To the editor:
How distressing it was this morning to learn that an auto parts store is going to be built on the corner of Lexington and Main (“Advance Auto Parts coming to retail corner,” April 29). After all the Riedlingers did to bring Time Square to High Point and Gary Simon of Simon Jewelers to keep up that visible corner with original art and nice planting, it seems that High Point is on the verge of positive growth — High Point University, ball park, children’s museum, restaurants. Most cities do not have auto parts storefronts in the middle of town.
I think that the core city plan, back in 2006-09, called for all four corners of Lexington and Main to grow in the same, nice-looking building design that we see in the Simon Jewelers corner.
Am I right to think that the City Council or zoning commission turned down an ABC store as inappropriate? Can they, at least, have some say so in the auto parts store’s structural design? Shame on our council.
Susan B. Corpening
High Point
DA needs to discuss Cox case
To the editor:
Outside looking in. We look bad as a people of unity. I really don’t know what happened that day (in November 2020 when Fred Cox Jr., 18, was fatally shot by a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputy) or why it happened. But I wish the district attorney’s office would give a press conference and release what happened. The incident Sunday at Living Water Baptist (“Protest at church leads to confrontation,” April 26), with protesters and the pastor in a heated exchange, looks bad in our community. Quit blaming and start working together. Fred Cox’s life did matter, and we know what really happened that day, a funeral, people leaving a church, then gunfire. Why? That’s what we need to know. Pastor and protesters and the mother of Fred Cox, sit down and talk and pray for answers and healing in our community.
Kelvin Sellers, pastor
A Second Chance Ministry
Do we have an entitlement society?
To the editor:
Do we want or have an entitlement society, and how long will it take to tire of supporting the unproductive and start taking actions that will protect the earnings of the work force or those who produce?
Do we have a government least capable of leading that was elected by many who were least capable of producing?
David Willett
High Point
Tide of illegal immigration rising
To the editor:
The number of illegal aliens trying to enter the United States could replace the entire population of High Point in two weeks. Government data shows that since October 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents encountered and dealt with 1,217,802 illegal aliens at the southern border. The monthly average is 202,967. If not intercepted, at this rate in less than 14 months they would be enough to replace the entire population of Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Cary, Wilmington and High Point.
If Joe Biden and the Democrats eliminate Title 42, Which allows the U.S. to turn away migrants seeking asylum without a hearing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the monthly average seems likely to increase further.
North Carolina citizens and taxpayers would face increased costs for food, shelter and medical care for many of these people.
If only 1% of these are criminals, crime rates will go up.
Demand President Biden KEEP Title 42 in place. If you don’t, expect these people to show up on the front door of your house.
Ken Orms
High Point
