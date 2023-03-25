To the editor:
I'd like to acknowledge a hard-working, positive mentor, motivational speaker, trainer and God-fearing man by the name of Greg Commander. Mr. Commander, a local resident of our beloved town, and his staff with the local nonprofit group Commander Peace Academy have opened a boxing club to help transition many of our troubled youth to become strong-minded, positive young individuals, plus have a better chance in life from channeling their anger in a different approach without being triggered into a violent lifestyle. Mr. Commander has dedicated his time to helping the youth of our community. The boxing club is at 1916 English Road, High Point. I enocurage parents to allow their children and youth to participate in this program for it may create a positive impact on our young children and teens' lives. According to an item in "On the Scene" in the March 18-19 Enterprise, all are welcome. Once again I'd like to thank Mr. Commander for taking this positive step.
