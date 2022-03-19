To the editor:
An obituary for Bob Parrish was published on Feb. 5, 2022. He now resides in heaven. A splendid place for my friend, Bob, to be. However, he left some of us quite sad. He lived to be 90 years old, but I would have preferred to keep him a little bit longer.
His obituary covered all the organizations he donated to very generously, including his church, Lebanon United Methodist. Paul Lessard in his column on March 6 said, "It was God first, family second and community third." Mr. Lessard also said, "His passion remained strong even into his final years."
When I started back to college, Bob shared with me that he wanted to contribute to my college education. And he did! I found out later that he helped with the monetary education of others also. He told me, "Rosemary, God's going to use you, and I want to be a part of that."
From the 1980s until his death, I never knew his faith to waver. He and his wife, Jo, were such an influence. I'd call him for advice, and unfortunately it was not what I'd want to hear! I would cry quite pitifully, but he wouldn't back down. Often it would take me time to accept what he had shared, but I'd come around and thank him for his advice.
I once told him he was my mentor. He'd reject that, but I knew he was anyway.
It's been said that behind a fine man is a supportive wife. Jo Bundy Parrish is an exceptional woman. She was so supportive all through their marriage.
Bob touched so many lives in his 90 years, and his influence lives on. I could proudly say that Bob Parrish called me his friend.
Rosemary Freeman
Thomasville
