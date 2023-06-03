Dear Class of 2023,
Graduation day is almost here, and I am overwhelmed by the amazing progress our graduates have made. You were freshmen in high school when the pandemic hit, and I know what a tremendous challenge that was.
Still, you persevered, and now, more than 5,000 of you will walk across the stage and into the next opportunity that awaits you.
Perhaps for the first time, you will start making decisions about your future and chart your own course. As you do, I hope you will remember the lessons you learned here, the teachers who encouraged you and helped you realize your passions, the coaches who showed you how great you could be if you put in the work and the friends who supported you through all the ups and downs of childhood.
Those people may not be a daily presence in your lives next year, but the things you’ve learned from them have helped shape the person you are today and the adult you are yet to become. And as life continues, you will encounter other teachers, coaches and friends who will pour into you and help you grow.
Wherever you are headed — perhaps to college, the military, or starting an exciting new career — remember that you have a home in Guilford County Schools.
I am proud of all you have accomplished and all you will accomplish. Congratulations, and let the light of your achievements shine as an example for others.
In partnership,
Whitney Oakley, superintendent
Guilford County Schools
