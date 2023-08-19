A hero laid to rest
To the editor:
To the editor:
Thomasville laid to rest a hero! Last Friday, Rex Powell, missing in action since 1950, was honored at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home and then buried at Salisbury National Cemetery (“A parting salute,” Aug. 12). The service in Salisbury was impressive, with full military honors (Taps always touches the heart) and was well attended.
J.C. Green had an impressive service in Thomasville. In attendance was the Rolling Thunder group of veterans on motorcycles.
The city of Thomasville missed a real opportunity to honor this finally (last year) identified Korean veteran. We’re so disappointed and hurt the Thomasville did not show up and honor one who fought for our freedom. Shame on our city leaders for not showing our appreciation and well deserved honor
Ed Buie and Linda Hucks Pullum
Thomasville
