To the editor:
Once again the High Point City Council is planning to waste more taxpayer money. They want to hire a minority- and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) staffer that will cost $70,000 per year (including benefits). This lifetime NEW job will NEVER BE ELIMINATED because you can imagine the political uproar if council decided the job was no longer needed. There would be hell to pay and no end to the hand-wringing and the wailing cries of women and minorities asking politicians if they are a sexist and/or racist.
Council also wants an outside consultant to perform a "disparity study" that would analyze and establish goals for how much city business should be going to MWBE businesses. In other words, establish equity quotas. This will be a great long-term gig for the consultant. After the initial "disparity study" more studies (money) will be needed.
HP already has MWBE quotas that segregate women from men and Black from white business owners. Why does HP do this and why are more quotas needed? If MWBE businesses are not able to compete, why is HP trying to further support this segregation and hire substandard and/or unqualified businesses just to fill an equity quota? Why should taxpayer money be wasted for this segregation? Business is business.
All these quotas guaranteeing favoritism to one group vs. another are a waste of time and YOUR taxpayer money. HP should hire the best business to do the job regardless of race, gender or sexual identity. If a restaurant serves you a bad meal, you are free to eat at another restaurant, and I am sure you are not the least bit concerned about the race, gender or sexual identity of the owners of either restaurant. You just want a good meal. Why should government be any different?
Stop all this wasteful spending. If council continues supporting all this nonsense, it’s only politics. They don’t care about equality of opportunity or taxpayer money. They are only pandering to select groups, at YOUR EXPENSE.
Ken Orms
High Point
