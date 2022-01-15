The existence of objective moral values is often debated, with atheists denying their existence and Christian theologians affirming them. Such a matter is partially settled, however, when those atheists honest enough to admit it concede that it is objectively wrong to intentionally torture and/or kill a child for one’s own personal pleasure. This scenario demonstrates that objective moral values do exist and that intentionally killing a child for one’s own pleasure is ipso facto, flat-out and obviously wrong. In fact, we would brand anybody who thought otherwise either totally insane or just plain evil.
Now, put that ethical bombshell on the back burner and consider the science behind both conception and the subsequent human gestation period. Then consider the fact that there’s no opposition in the scientific community that at conception the newly fertilized egg takes on its own unique chromosomal identity. As Harvard University Medical School Professor Micheline Matthews-Ross once testified, “It is scientifically correct to say that an individual human life begins at conception …”
The sum of these two facts puts “pro-choicers” like Gary Parker ("Texas abortion law unconstitutional," Jan. 2 Letters to the Editor) in a tough spot. To deny the essential humanness of the unborn at any stage is to reject the scientific consensus, but to concede said consensus and still contend for the killing of innocent children makes one either sadly insane or disturbingly evil.
Opposite Parker’s baseless position that the Supreme Court should NOT overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision to allow abortion on demand, then, the high court should rush to “kill” the decision as the evil it is.
Tony Watts
Thomasville
