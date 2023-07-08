To the editor:
I must address what an embarassment for our country to see what transpired on the White House Lawn over a weekend in June. To see a man claiming to be a woman taking off and exposing a breast implant and parading around gleefully was totally over the top. To top it off a pride flag flown front and center between 2 AMERICAN FLAGS on the People's House was so degrading to any honorable decent Americans. If you've served honorably in the U.S. military this was a slap across your face, a disgusting display on the White House lawn as this had to be approved by the president.
