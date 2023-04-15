To the editor:
Things that were part of the original Municipal Colored Park when it opened in 1938:
• Children’s playground
• Wading pool surrounded by sand brought from the beach
• Adult pool
• Playground ballfield
• Softball and baseball field
• Basketball court
• Shuffleboard courts
• Horseshoe pitching
• Areas around the 20-plus acres to be reforested later
• Six tennis courts
• Picnic area
• A shelter you could walk through that had fireplaces on each end large enough to roast a pig or cow.
Our park is where we enjoyed swimming, dancing, romancing, relaxing, cooking out, and enjoying friends and visitors who came by the hundreds to enjoy one of the largest parks for Black people on the East Coast. On holidays there would be at least a hundred buses from all over parked in an area we called the bottom.
All of this disappeared with the advent of integration. We left everything that kept us together to enjoy what we thought was the promised land, City Lake Park.
By doing this, the Colored Park/Washington Terrace Park became irrelevant because we traded a diamond for a pig in a poke. We left our major attraction in the Black community for an unknown that never lived up to my expectations.
While we hastily ran to City Lake Park, we forgot money follows people, and this is what happened to our beloved Colored Park. We took our picnics and reunions to City Lake and never realized we were stabbing ourselves in the back, and this, along with silence and acceptance, was the death knell to our park.
What we have now, a pool and community center, is very little compared to our original park layout. Sadly, we traded a community haven for what we thought was a gateway to equality.
Glenn R. Chavis
High Point
