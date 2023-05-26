ARCHDALE — Freddie LaDon Dunlap, 76, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Lexington Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Guilford County and was the son of the late George Leonard and Cora Mae Dennis Dunlap. He retired as a District Manager with Genuine Parts/Napa and had previously served as a police officer and juvenile detective with the High Point Police Department. Freddie attended Davidson College and was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an honorary Colonel in Special Forces at Fort Bragg and a member of the Order of Kentucky Colonels. He played in the Part Time Party Time Band and was a member of the Beach Music Hall of Fame. Likewise, he enjoyed trips to the beach at Ocean Isle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Junior Dunlap; and nephew, Leon Dunlap.
Freddie is survived by his wife, Carol Martin Dunlap, whom he married on August 6, 1966; daughter, Marnie Dunlap-Fidishun of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, David Fidishun and Grayson Fidishun, both of Greensboro; brother, Michael Dunlap (Pam) of Irmo, South Carolina; three sisters-in-law, Shelby, Linda (David) and Alice (George); four nephews, Jason, Travis, Casey and Joey; and four nieces, Laney, Melissa, Kelsey and Rachel.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Archdale United Methodist Church Columbarium with Colonel Brian Kilgariff officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Dunlap family.
