HPTNWS- 5-27-23 DUNLAP, FREDDIE.jpg

ARCHDALE — Freddie LaDon Dunlap, 76, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Lexington Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Guilford County and was the son of the late George Leonard and Cora Mae Dennis Dunlap. He retired as a District Manager with Genuine Parts/Napa and had previously served as a police officer and juvenile detective with the High Point Police Department. Freddie attended Davidson College and was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an honorary Colonel in Special Forces at Fort Bragg and a member of the Order of Kentucky Colonels. He played in the Part Time Party Time Band and was a member of the Beach Music Hall of Fame. Likewise, he enjoyed trips to the beach at Ocean Isle.

Trending Videos