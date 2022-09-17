Since we are getting into election season, here is a update on changes since 2020 to The Enterprise’s policies on letters to the editor that are intended to try to ensure that letters are constructive and engage the community in conversation.

Too many of the letters we published in the 2020 election season did not seek to persuade anyone or make an argument for or against a candidate or a policy, they simply sought to vent anger and stoke outrage. They declared war. It was a mistake to publish them because they served no constructive purpose, they only sowed division and hate.

