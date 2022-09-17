Since we are getting into election season, here is a update on changes since 2020 to The Enterprise’s policies on letters to the editor that are intended to try to ensure that letters are constructive and engage the community in conversation.
Too many of the letters we published in the 2020 election season did not seek to persuade anyone or make an argument for or against a candidate or a policy, they simply sought to vent anger and stoke outrage. They declared war. It was a mistake to publish them because they served no constructive purpose, they only sowed division and hate.
We encourage letters advocating for specific policies or making an argument in favor of a specific candidate.
We welcome letters either praising or criticizing actions or positions taken by public officials and offering specific reasons for that praise or criticism.
We will not publish letters engaging in name-calling.
We will not publish blanket attacks or condemnations. Two examples that came in this week are saying that all Democrats support “MURDER, RIOTING, RAPE and ASSAULT” or that all MAGA Republicans advocate abolishing or privatizing Medicare and Social Security.
As always, our highest priority is to run letters dealing with issues or people specific to the High Point area. Second to that is letters dealing with Guilford County issues. State and regional issues are third. National issues or figures are dead last.
There is no shortage of avenues for invective, but we don’t want to be one of them.
